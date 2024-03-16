95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 03/16/24

March 15, 2024 10:33PM CDT
6AM
McDonalds Sex
Something Old Something New
CFG 2024 Bingo Iguana Porn
Spring Break Not In Miami

7AM
Whore Calculator
Way Mo Hijacker
Feces Talk With Leah
Leah Says Parasol

8AM
Knife Guys Comedy Jokes
How Bridges Work
Raining Weiners
Life Lessons With Leah

9AM
Tampon Man And The Man
Freeze Dries Dogs
Harvey Johnson
AWAF Wheres The Baby

