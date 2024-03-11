WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 03/09/24

6AM

Spelling Bee Conversazione

Bingo Dog Balls

Aphrodisiacs

CFG 2024 MDR Friday Song

7AM

Glory Sheet

Pitbull Tips And A Box Of Kittens

Express Check Out Violation

UMQ State Stuff

8AM

Tims Bell Is A Bitch

Mareseatoats And Doeseatoats

Duct Tape Kids To Bus Seats

Tom Jola Ziplock Make Out Sesh

9AM

Say No To DUI Tests

AWAF Toms Country Album

Kilt Guy Stuffs His Butt

Bloody Mary No Pants

Hear the podcast HERE (TBD)

Hear all of our Spotify podcast HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE