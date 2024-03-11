WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 03/09/24
March 11, 2024 10:09AM CDT
6AM
Spelling Bee Conversazione
Bingo Dog Balls
Aphrodisiacs
CFG 2024 MDR Friday Song
7AM
Glory Sheet
Pitbull Tips And A Box Of Kittens
Express Check Out Violation
UMQ State Stuff
8AM
Tims Bell Is A Bitch
Mareseatoats And Doeseatoats
Duct Tape Kids To Bus Seats
Tom Jola Ziplock Make Out Sesh
9AM
Say No To DUI Tests
AWAF Toms Country Album
Kilt Guy Stuffs His Butt
Bloody Mary No Pants
