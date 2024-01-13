WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 01/13/24
January 13, 2024 10:35AM CST
WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 01/13/24
6AM
Accidental Talent
Hat Makes Leah A Smoothie
Yoda Weather
Dogs Anal Glands
7AM
Fast Food Pastor Attack
Clean Your Belly Button Or Else
Wheel Of Fortune Congenial
When To Flash
8AM
Leah Looses The D
Leah Is Stunning
Our Nicknames
OPT CJ Calls Into The Shit Show
9AM
Stuck In An Urn
Toms Friend Jax
Cleaning Target Toilets
Leahs Kissing Lessons
Hear the podcast HERE
Hear all of our Spotify podcast HERE
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.
Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE