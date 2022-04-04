Weather Alert
Go
Roadtrips
Concerts
Hometown Update
Ride Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Riders Group
The Off-Road Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Jeep Group
Watch
#Studioeast
#TomTube
This One Time on Band Cam
Jox!
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Tom Kief
Stino
John Perry
Don Wilson
Wayne
C.J.
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show Weekend Rewind
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
Win Stuff
FDOTD
Wet Nose Wednesday
Tens of Listeners
WIIL Rock Shop
StudioEast A-Z
Contact Us
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
CJ
Don Wilson
Ed Hammer
Featured
J.R. Straus
Jen Marr
John Perry
Stino
Tom Kief
Wayne
WIIL ROCK FEST 2022!
Apr 4, 2022 @ 8:02am
95 WIIL Rock Fest
Celebrating 30 Years of Rock
Presented by 95 WIIL Rock, Impact Fuel Room and FM Entertainment
Saturday September 24, 2022
Venue: Lake County Fairgrounds
1060 East Peterson Rd., Grayslake IL 60030
Shinedown, Falling In Reverse, Jelly Roll, Jackyl, Saliva, Royal Bliss, Through Fire, Lilith Czar.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am!
All Ages
Ticket price: $85 VIP: $249
Doors: 12:00pm Show: 1:15pm Curfew: 11:00pm (Music) Midnight (public)
TICKETS!
Recent Posts
ADVENTURES OF A Lifetime! 95 WIIL ROCK SUMMER ROAD TRIP Alaskan Cruise!
7 hours ago
4:20 Hit of the Day – Chris Mardini – Throw
10 hours ago
WIIL Rock Morning Show Weekend Rewind 4/2/22
12 hours ago
Go
Roadtrips
Concerts
Hometown Update
Ride Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Riders Group
The Off-Road Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Jeep Group
Watch
#Studioeast
#TomTube
This One Time on Band Cam
Jox!
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Tom Kief
Stino
John Perry
Don Wilson
Wayne
C.J.
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show Weekend Rewind
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
Win Stuff
FDOTD
Wet Nose Wednesday
Tens of Listeners
WIIL Rock Shop
StudioEast A-Z
Contact Us
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On