WIIL ROCK FEST 2022!

Apr 4, 2022 @ 8:02am
95 WIIL Rock Fest
Celebrating 30 Years of Rock
Presented by 95 WIIL Rock, Impact Fuel Room and FM Entertainment
Saturday September 24, 2022
Venue:  Lake County Fairgrounds
1060 East Peterson Rd., Grayslake IL 60030

Shinedown, Falling In Reverse, Jelly Roll, Jackyl, Saliva, Royal Bliss, Through Fire, Lilith Czar.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am!
All Ages
Ticket price:  $85         VIP: $249

Doors:   12:00pm                 Show:  1:15pm    Curfew: 11:00pm (Music)  Midnight (public)

TICKETS!

