Weezer covers Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”

Weezer have just surprise-released an entire new album of cover songs. The Teal Album boasts Weezer-ized versions of tracks from Black Sabbath, Michael Jackson, the Eurythmics and more, along with Weezer’s viral cover of Toto’s “Africa.”

The Teal Album is the first of two new records Weezer will put out in 2019, with their Black Album set for release on March 1.

Weezer’s take on Black Sabbath comes through the almighty “Paranoid.” The seminal metal track is played with classic Sabbath simplicity, though a few extra bells and whistles are thrown on to expand the song’s dynamic range.