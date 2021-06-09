Web Wednesday hot link!

95 WIIL ROCK Web Wednesday is back! Click HERE to see what you can win!
The 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Shows contribution to Web Wednesday is our “Hot Link”. Here is a site that we think you should check out… Milwaukee’s biggest movie smartasses Red Letter Media have been making hilarious movie-review content on YouTube for years with millions of views that weave in ‘Mystery Science Thater 3000’ styled humor, things you can not say on TV, and pure fandom. Their best series is ‘Best of the Worst’ where the many VHS tapes that are mailed to them become hilarious and torturous watch along. This specific episode sees the guys freak out over an over-the-top police training video that doubles as a ridiculous very 80’s action movie, ‘Defending Yourself Against Edged Weapons’.