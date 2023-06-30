Volbeat, KISS and sex at shows 6-30-23

Volbeat front man Michael Poulsen is returning to his roots with a new death metal band called Asinhell, and have released a new song titled ‘Fall of the Loyal Warrior’ from their album coming out this fall.

KISS are on their farewell tour, and come to find out, Mr. Simmons in fact asked original members Ace and Pete to be part of the last two shows they play at Madison State Garden. Unfortunately, the two declined.

And finally, a new study has revealed the percentage of people over the age of 18 have had sex at a music festival. The results of a survey done with over 2,100 adults, showed that 39 percent have done ‘the naughty’ at a show.