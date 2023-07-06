Twisted Sister, Guns N Roses and Stitched Up Heart 7-6-23

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider has a new horror movie in the works called “My Enemy’s Enemy.” According to Snider, it will be a very disturbing movie. If you have ever seen his other movie “Strangeland”, I’m very curious on how anything could be more disturbing.

Guns N’ Roses played the Glastonbury festival last month in England and shortly after their set, someone noticed two owl chicks abandoned by their parents HOO were apparently not fans of G’N’R. Thankfully they were rescued and are now named Axl and Slash.

And finally, Stitched Up Heart have a new album coming out on September 1st titled “To The Wolves.” You can check them out live a couple days after the release when they play The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee Sunday September 3rd, or Concord Music Hall in Chicago Tuesday September 5th.