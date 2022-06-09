TONIGHT! New Time – 6pm…. WIN a trip for 2 on CFG 2023!

Find Your Beach this Summer!
95 WIIL ROCK and Corona present the Find Your Beach Cabin Fever Getaway Giveaway!
This Summer you’ll have a chance to qualify for a chance to win your way into CFG 2023.
Each Thursday through the end of July we’ll qualify one person for a chance to win their way into the CFG.
We may not know where the CFG is going to be yet but you know it will be worth it.
The getaway giveaway continues this week at Sunset Grill in Antioch.
$4 bottles of Corona Extra and Corona Premier on special.
WIIL ROCK swag up for grabs and a chance to win tickets to see:
Summerfest on Milwaukee’s lakefront June 23-25, June 30 – July 2 and July 7-9.