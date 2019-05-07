Rear view of group of students raising hands to answer teacher's question in the classroom. Focus is on hands.

It’s national teacher/nurses appreciation week! All week long, different businesses will be offering special deals to say thank you to the teachers and/or nurses in your life.

Teacher’s Week Deals:

Bruegger’s Bagels: The bagel restaurant is giving all teachers a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase and valid ID through Friday.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Through Friday, teachers dining in can get a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree. No coupon is needed.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only and available for educators at all levels.

McDonald’s: Not a nationwide deal, but RetailMeNot reports some McDonald’s are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID.

Metro Diner: From Monday through Friday, teachers and school faculty members get 20% off their check.

MOD Pizza: On Tuesday, teachers get a buy-one-get-one free deal on MOD-size pizza or salads with their school IDs on in-store orders.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All teachers get a buy-one-get-one offer Monday through Sunday, May 12.

Sonic Drive-In: This Teacher Appreciation Month deal is for teachers and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does,” the fast-food chain says. From Tuesday through May 31, get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering on the restaurant’s app with promo code TEACHERS.

Arby’s: Some locations are giving teachers and school administrators with ID a free sandwich today.

Nurses Week Deals:

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza: Through Friday, nurses get a buy-one-get-one free pizza with their hospital ID, the restaurant’s Facebook page says.

Cinnabon: From Monday through Saturday, May 11, nurses who show their health care ID badge can receive a free MiniBon roll or four-count BonBites.

Giordano’s: From Monday through Wednesday, Giordano’s is offering 20% off any order with the code 656-263-214. The offer is dine-in and online and for both nurses and teachers.

MOD Pizza: On Sunday, May 12, nurses get a buy-one-get-one free deal on MOD-size pizza or salads with their nurses IDs on in-store orders.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All nurses get a buy-one-get-one offer Monday through Sunday, May 12.

If you have any teachers or nurses in your life, let them know about these deals, and say thank you!!