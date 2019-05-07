Teacher/Nurses Appreciation Week!

Rear view of group of students raising hands to answer teacher's question in the classroom. Focus is on hands.

It’s national teacher/nurses appreciation week! All week long, different businesses will be offering special deals to say thank you to the teachers and/or nurses in your life.

Teacher’s Week Deals:

Bruegger’s Bagels: The bagel restaurant is giving all teachers a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase and valid ID through Friday.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Through Friday, teachers dining in can get a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree. No coupon is needed.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only and available for educators at all levels.

McDonald’s: Not a nationwide deal, but RetailMeNot reports some McDonald’s are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID.

Metro Diner: From Monday through Friday, teachers and school faculty members get 20% off their check.

MOD Pizza: On Tuesday, teachers get a buy-one-get-one free deal on MOD-size pizza or salads with their school IDs on in-store orders.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All teachers get a buy-one-get-one offer Monday through Sunday, May 12.

Sonic Drive-In: This Teacher Appreciation Month deal is for teachers and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does,” the fast-food chain says. From Tuesday through May 31, get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering on the restaurant’s app with promo code TEACHERS.
Arby’s: Some locations are giving teachers and school administrators with ID a free sandwich today.

Nurses Week Deals:

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza: Through Friday, nurses get a buy-one-get-one free pizza with their hospital ID, the restaurant’s Facebook page says.

Cinnabon: From Monday through Saturday, May 11, nurses who show their health care ID badge can receive a free MiniBon roll or four-count BonBites.

Giordano’s: From Monday through Wednesday, Giordano’s is offering 20% off any order with the code 656-263-214. The offer is dine-in and online and for both nurses and teachers.

MOD Pizza: On Sunday, May 12, nurses get a buy-one-get-one free deal on MOD-size pizza or salads with their nurses IDs on in-store orders.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All nurses get a buy-one-get-one offer Monday through Sunday, May 12.

 

If you have any teachers or nurses in your life, let them know about these deals, and say thank you!!

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

420 Hit of the Day – P.O.D. – Rockin With The Best Slipknot To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Next Week #TomTube – Tuesday 05/07/19 FLOTD is Catherine from Kenosha #Midnightallica 10 o’clock Rock Block
Comments