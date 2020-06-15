Talkin meat… and FREE bacon!
We Talked To Todd Simon Last Week On The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show. He Is The 5th Generation Of His Family’s Business Omaha Steaks. We Were Working On Some Father’s Day Gift Ideas. Father’s Day Is THIS SUNDAY (6/21). You Know What Dad Wants??? STEAK! (& FREE BACON!)
Talkin meat… Listen to our conversation with Todd HERE.
Make Father’s Day Simple This Year, And Send Dad The Gift He Really Wants… Perfectly Aged Omaha Steaks…And Get FREE SHIPPING And FREE STEAK-CUT BACON With Select Packages. Go To OmahaSteaks.Com And Put Our Code In The Search Bar: Wiil
#ad