95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 05/13/2024…. Bad Wolves/Daughtry… Jelly Roll… Scott Stapp….

Bad Wolves have teamed up with Chris Daughtry for a new track titled “Hungry For Life”. Frontman D.L. says that the band have been Daughtry fans for a long time and says that the new tune “is about resilience, the pursuit of purpose, and the will to rise above life’s challenges in the face of adversity.”

Jelly Roll took part in the ‘Netflix Is A Joke Fest: 2 Bears 5K Race’ at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California last Tuesday. The singer said that finishing the race was mentally transformative, but the 3.1 miles proved to be more challenging than he thought. After the event Jelly said he dropped anywhere from 50 to 70 pounds and thanked family, friends, and fans for their support.

And finally, Scott Stapp who recently reunited with his old bandmates in Creed is getting a divorce from his wife Jaclyn after 18 years of marriage. Jaclyn stated that “after much prayer and consideration, she has chosen to end her relationship with Scott” and that “It’s been a long battle and she wishes him the best.”