95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 05/14/2024…. Foo Fighters/WVH…. P.O.D…. Biohazard…..

Source: YouTube

Foo Fighters played at the Welcome to Rockville festival this past weekend in Daytona and during their set, Dave Grohl addressed the crowd playfully on how he never gets to do any guitar solo’s. Grohl then turned his back to the crowd and appeared to bust into “Eruption” by Van Halen, but midway through the solo it was revealed that Wolfgang Van Halen was actually playing with Grohl just pretending. Grohl then dedicated “My Hero” to Wolfie and his pops.

P.O.D. are back at it with a brand new album titled “Veritas” and frontman Sonny Sandoval was recently asked about the status of the band’s longtime drummer Noah “Wuv” Bernardo, who hasn’t been with the group sin 2021. According to Sonny, he said that “Wuv” will always be the drummer of the band, but at the moment there is stuff that they are working through personally. At the moment P.O.D.’s current touring drummer is Alex Lopez who used to play with Suicide Silence.

And finally, Brooklyn’s Biohazard haven’t put out a full-length studio album since 2005, but bassist/vocalist Evan Seinfeld says that the group is currently working on some new music, and hope to have a new record out by the end of the year. He also went on to say that along with a new album, the group is also thinking about a documentary, new band merch, and a tour.