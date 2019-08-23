Take To The Waves – Broken Oar – Final Giveaway!
This is the last chance to qualify to win a Sea-Doo Spark personal watercraft courtesy of Nielsen Enterprises and Michelob Ultra and 95 WIIL ROCK!
Come out Thursday August 29th to Broken Oar in Port Barrington for your last chance to qualify to win a Sea-Doo spark personal watercraft, plus we will crown the winner from all of our past qualifiers!
Previous qualifiers must be present to win!
SOMEONE WILL WIN THE SEA-DOO SPARK THIS NIGHT!
Enjoy specials on Michelob Ultra.
Pick up some Michelob Ultra and WIIL Rock swag!
Also, a chance to win tickets to:
Social Distortion with Flogging Molly at Huntington Bank Pavilion, September 7th
and Breaking Benjamin at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, September 4th