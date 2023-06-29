System of a Down, Pantera and Korn 6-29-23

It’s been 18 years since System of a Down released an album and bassist Shavo Odadjian recently shared light on the future of the band. He stated that new music is not in the works and that they are actually on a musical hiatus.

Grady Champion, who was the longtime guitar tech for the late Dimebag Darrell, and now the tech for Zakk Wylde while on the Pantera reunion tour, gave his opinion on how well Wylde is representing his old boss and friend, saying that at one point “he busted out crying in awe of how well he was representing Dime.”

And finally, there is a video clip floating around the internet of a couple of newlyweds getting introduced at their reception to Korn’s ‘Blind.’ As soon as you hear Davis scream “Are you Ready?” The couple come running out.