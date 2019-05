ROCK OUT AT THE WORLDS LARGEST MUSIC FESTIVAL!

11 DAYS, 11 STAGES, FEATURING OVER 1,000 PERFORMANCES, AND NEARLY 900,000 OF YOUR CLOSEST FRIENDS!

AT THE BIG GIG…. ANDREW W.K (6/27), 3 DOORS DOWN (6/30), SUBLIME W/ ROME (7/4), SKILLET (7/6), SHIM (7/6)

JULY 4TH MEGADETH, PAPA ROACH, POP EVIL, AND BADFLOWER ON THE AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE STAGE!

PLUS TONS MORE!

WEDNESDAY JUNE 26TH- SUNDAY JUNE 30TH AND TUESDAY JULY 2ND – SUNDAY, JULY 7TH

RIGHT ALONG MILWAUKEE’S LAKEFRONT!

**ALL INFO AND TICKETS**