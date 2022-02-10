Songs That Distract People Most While Driving

The top 10 songs that easily distract drivers:
1. “Hey Ya” by Outkast
2. “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers
3. “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z feat. Alicia Keys
4. “Take on Me” by a-ha
5. “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers
6. “Feel So Close – Radio Edit” by Calvin Harris
7. “You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi
8. “Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence
9. “Levitating” by Dua Lipa
10. “Dusk Till Dawn – Radio Edit” by ZAYN
What song distracts you the most when you drive? Let us know in the comments of this Facebook post: