Slipknot’s New Album Will Deal With Corey Taylor’s Personal Life: “The Last Few Years Have Been Really Tough”

Credit: M. Shawn Crahan

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has revealed that the lyrics on the band’s next album will reflect a recent dark period of his personal life.

“The last few years have been really tough for me,” Taylor tells Music Week. “With the exception of my kids and my bands, it’s been a dark time for me. I didn’t relapse or anything, but it was just the depression that I was dealing with and the anger that I was dealing with that was consuming me.”

“I had to get myself out of that situation, and now the lyrics I’m writing for the Slipknot album are all about that period of time,” he continues. “Basically the last five years of my life just trying to get my head around everything, and moving towards the happiness I remember.”

Taylor’s band mate Shawn “Clown” Crahan previously described the theme of the album is “evil vs. good.”

The currently untitled album, the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter, is due out sometime this year.

