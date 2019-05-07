Slipknot To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Next Week

Credit: Paul Harries

The Knot is coming to late-night TV.

Slipknot will perform on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Friday, May 17. As it will mark the band’s first performance in support of their upcoming new album, we’ll likely see the debut of the Iowa metallers’ new masks during the episode.

The still-untitled album, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter, is due out on August 9.

Slipknot will launch a full-scale U.S. tour in support of the record July 26 in Mountain View, California.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.