Slayer…. Avenged Sevenfold…. Chester Bennington…. 07/21/2023

If you were ever hoping for a Slayer reunion, chances are it will never happen according to Gary Holt who played with the band since 2011. Holt was asked in a recent interview if the band would ever perform again, and his response was that he believes that “the band’s ended.” That said, if there was ever to be a return, Holt says he is down to take part in it.

Avenged Sevenfold kicked off their new tour a few days ago, but guitarist Synyster Gates suffered a leg injury during their show two nights ago. Half way through the show he left the stage to get his leg wrapped due to a severe contusion of his calf, but continued to finish the set back of the stage. Singer M. Shadows gave an update afterwards, saying that the Doc said it could have happened from being dehydrated, but not to worry because Gates is determined to get through the pain and not miss any of the band’s upcoming shows.

And finally, yesterday marked 6 years since the passing of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington. Chester took his own life at his home in Palos Verdes, California, on what would have been his friend and mentor Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, who committed suicide earlier in the same year.