Scarlet – Staring at the Devil

Source: YouTube

Today the Homegrown Hit of the Day is from Scarlet.

The name of the tune is Staring at the Devil.

Scarlet is opening for Red Jumpsuit Apparatus in Madison at The Annex Red Zone on August 18. Scarlet also just played at Rockfest with bands such as Papa Roach, Godsmack and Highly Suspect.

Since 2019, Scarlet has created and developed a world of rock music that is completely their own. The American midwest rock group is coming off its major rock festival debut at Rockfest. Scarlet is readying their new chapter and is prepared to unleash its new sound, fueled by hardship and desire. Beyond Scarlet’s moving lyrics and soaring melodies, it is a rallying cry and a statement of a group of artists who are here to stay and ready more than ever to be heard.