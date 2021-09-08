Rock Report 9-8-21

Incubus have been forced to cancel some shows after a member of their touring party tested positive for Covid-19.
The band’s scheduled shows today (Sep. 5) in Huber Heights, Ohio and tomorrow (Sep. 6) in Fort Wayne, Indiana are the two dates affected.
Taking to social media to address the postponements.
Every Maggot knows that an upcoming new Slipknot album means a new set of masks, and the band’s frontman Corey Taylor finally debuted his new one during their performance at the Rocklahoma festival last night (Sept. 4), which was their first performance in over a year.
The Knot’s last concert was in February of 2020 in Helsinki, Finland while they were still supporting 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind. The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, caused a global lockdown just a few weeks later, but now they are gearing up for their next album cycle.
Vince Neil is attempting to get into better shape for Motley Crue’s highly anticipated 2022 stadium tour with Def Leppard. On the singer’s Instagram, he posted a video of him undergoing a session with an Emsculpt Neo.
The Emsculpt Neo apparently emits radio frequency and high intensity electromagnetic energies to reduce fat and encourage muscle growth. “In less than 4 minutes, the temperature in subcutaneous fat reaches levels that cause apoptosis, i.e. fat cells are permanently damaged and slowly removed from the body,” a description reads.