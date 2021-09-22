Rock Report 9-22-21

Congratulations to The Pretty Reckless, whose new single “Only Love Can Save Me Now” just reached the top of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, making it their seventh No. 1 song.
The track features guest performances from Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden — one of The Pretty Reckless’ biggest influences — and hails from their fourth studio album Death By Rock and Roll, which was released in February of this year.
This is becoming somewhat of a tradition, with Shinedown’s Brent Smith and Zach Myers once again leaving some time late in the year to play shows for fans as a duo.
Smith & Myers will be taking out JR Moore and Zack Mack for dates kicking off Nov. 30 in Memphis, Tennessee and continuing through Dec. 18th. They play Dec. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
Did you know System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!” crops up in the trailer for the upcoming movie Sing 2?
The second installment of the computer-animated musical comedy franchise about singing, competing animals doesn’t come out till December. But rock and metal fans who happened to see the sequel’s trailer this summer likely perked their ears at the included 2000s nu-metal anthem. After all, it’s kind of hard to miss when sang by an iguana driving a sports car.