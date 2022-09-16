Rock Report 9/16/22 – Billy Corgan, Ozzy & In Flames !

Congrats are in order for Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his longtime partner Chloe Mendel as the couple are now engaged. Mendel revealed the news of Corgan popping the question rather matter-of-factly in a posting about her 30th birthday party.

Ozzy Osbourne recorded numerous unreleased songs with Taylor Hawkins according to Ozzy’s producer Andrew Watt. The recordings are going to be used for something, but we’re not quite sure what yet. In an interview, Watt says two drummers were enlisted for Ozzy’s album Patient Number 9 – longtime friends Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters and Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. “God Only Knows” features both drummers.

In Flames have been building toward a new album over the course of this year, and we can now revealed that their 14th studio album will be titled Foregone, and it’s on track for a Feb. 10, 2023 release. In addition, the Swedish metal vets have issued a blistering new song “Foregone, Pt. 1” that ties in with the album’s title.