Rock Report 9-13-21

The list of accomplishments for the Foo Fighters and, in particular, Dave Grohl, just got a little bit longer tonight at the 2021 Video Music Awards (VMAs), where the rock legends not only accepted the Global Icon Award, but also took the stage at the televised annual event to perform a medley of their songs.
After being introduce by global pop star Billie Eilish, the Foos took the stage to play a medley of “Learn to Fly,” “Shame, Shame” and “Everlong.” Taylor Hawkins’ drum set said “Charlie R.I.P” paying tribute to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush have cancelled their upcoming U.S. co-headlining tour due to Covid.
The bands were supposed to be headed out on an 11-date tour beginning September 30 in Arizona, but “unfortunate and unavoidable Covid-related circumstances” have forced the duo to cancel.
On Friday (Sept. 10), Bush announced that the tour, as well as their upcoming festival appearances, were cancelled.
In honor of the release of their Blacklist album and the 30th anniversary of The Black Album, Metallica appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Sept. 10), where they performed a couple of songs, did an interview and read bad reviews of their iconic self-titled record.
More specifically, they read reviews of the album on Amazon that were only given a single star. As you can imagine, not many of the reviewers wrote the actual reasons why they don’t like the album, but rather just repeated the phrase “Metallica sucks” a bunch of times, called them “lousy” and recommended people buy albums by Foreigner or Dire Straits instead.