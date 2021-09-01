Rock Report 9-1-21

Kiss bassist and co-vocalist Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the band to postpone an additional four dates on their ongoing farewell tour just four days after Paul Stanley was confirmed to be COVID-positive.
Stanley, who is vaccinated (so is Simmons, the rest of KISS, and all members of their crew) shared a health update late last night, expressing that his COVID symptoms were mild compared to those experienced by others and noted, “It kicked my ass,” before informing fans, “It’s over now.”
Asking Alexandria are ready to kick off a new album cycle, revealing that their next studio album will be titled See What’s on the Inside. It’s carrying an Oct. 1 release date through their newly signed deal with Better Noise Music and you can get your first taste of the record today with the brand new single “Alone Again”
For ‘The Stadium Tour,’ featuring Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and Joan Jett and the Black Hearts. Motley Crue had previously extended an invite to Van Halen icon David Lee Roth to join the run, but the singer declined.
News of Roth’s potential inclusion came via LA Times, who, in a fall preview of all the exciting things happening in music, singled out the pending release of Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx’s memoir. They also made note of next’s year’s highly-anticipated reunion run and that Roth had been asked to join, but rejected the opportunity and told Sixx, “I don’t open for bands that I influenced.”