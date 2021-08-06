Rock Report 8/6/2021

Black Sabbath have been cranking out the retrospective box sets lately and the latest album to get the treatment is 1976’s Technical Ecstasy, which has now been remastered while Porcupine Tree visionary and prog icon Steven Wilson oversaw a brand new mix. The set also comes with a wealth of extras, such as live tracks, studio outtakes and alternate mixes, many of which are previously unreleased. This super deluxe edition of Technical Ecstasy, Sabbath’s seventh studio album, will be available on Oct. 1
Photos from Chris Cornell‘s final photoshoot are set to be minted and sold as part of a new NFT drop that kicks off tomorrow (Aug. 5).”The Last Session” NFTs were taken by photographer Randall Slavin in 2017 just prior to the Soundgarden vocalist’s death. After the musician passed, Slavin held onto the photos rather than publishing them and with the recent NFT fascination he’s decided to mint them with the blessing of Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell.
