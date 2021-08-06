      Weather Alert

Rock Report 8/6/2021

Aug 6, 2021 @ 8:30am

Black Sabbath have been cranking out the retrospective box sets lately and the latest album to get the treatment is 1976’s Technical Ecstasy, which has now been remastered while Porcupine Tree visionary and prog icon Steven Wilson oversaw a brand new mix. The set also comes with a wealth of extras, such as live tracks, studio outtakes and alternate mixes, many of which are previously unreleased. This super deluxe edition of Technical Ecstasy, Sabbath’s seventh studio album, will be available on Oct. 1

Photos from Chris Cornell‘s final photoshoot are set to be minted and sold as part of a new NFT drop that kicks off tomorrow (Aug. 5).”The Last Session” NFTs were taken by photographer Randall Slavin in 2017 just prior to the Soundgarden vocalist’s death. After the musician passed, Slavin held onto the photos rather than publishing them and with the recent NFT fascination he’s decided to mint them with the blessing of Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell.

Tom MorelloEddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen have joined forces to cover the AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell.” The track is Morello’s first single from his new Atlas Underground album, The Atlas Underground Fire.  Morello debuted the AC/DC cover on SiriusXM after announcing the many collaborations on The Atlas Underground Fire. Along with Vedder and Springsteen, Morello jammed with Bring Me the Horizon, Chris Stapleton, Phantogram, grandson, Mike Posner, Refused, Protohype, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Phem, Damien Marley and more for the new album, which will drop Oct.

