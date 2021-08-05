Rock Report 8/5/2021

At their Aug. 3 concert at Fenway Park in Boston, Guns N’ Roses debuted a new song “Absurd,” which is a reworking of a previously unreleased song called “Silkworms.” Die-hard fans will recognize portions of the song as “Silkworms,” a track that was originally from the Chinese Democracy sessions, but never appeared on the 2008 album. Rose’s voice is deep and booming (think “Mr. Brownstone” or “It’s So Easy”) and the band is quite aggressive,
Although Motorhead were laid to rest when leader Lemmy Kilmister died in late 2015, the band’s name has remained incredible strong and active in the years since. The latest addition to the legacy comes by way of a new authorized graphic novel from Fantoons, Motorhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World. The 144-page, fully-illustrated graphic novel features a foreword by Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford and takes readers on a journey from Lemmy’s childhood through the recorded and release of the classic Ace of Spades album.
The Offspring will return to the road later this month, but when they do a longtime member of the band won’t be there. Drummer Pete Parada has revealed that he’s currently out of the group as he has a medical condition where it was determined it was best for him not to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.
