Rock Report 8/2/22 – Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot and Steel Panther!

Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Sunday (July 31). Now, tons of pro photos from the homecoming show are available. Though the band just released Unlimited Love — it features “Black Summer,” “Poster Child” and “These Are the Ways” — the unstoppable LA funk-rockers have already announced a follow-up, Return of the Dream Canteen, for Oct. 14. On Sunday, however, their focus was on their mesmerizing stage show.

Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig. Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week shows Corey and Clown watching from the side of the stage, Corey barely containing a huge smile as the Slipknot progeny perform for the excited crowd.

Amazon is using what appears to be a promo picture of Steel Panther to promote their Prime video documentary Rock n’ Roll Icon: Motley Crue. What makes this particularly facepalming for Amazon, more so than mistakenly using any other 80’s rock band’s pic, is that Steel Panther is a famously-awesome hair-metal act inspired by the hair metal acts of the ’80s.

Steel Panther lead vocalist Michael Starr is aware of the online retailer/streaming service giant’s flub. The singer reposted a fan video who noticed the pic gaffe on Sunday (July 31). Check out the magnificent screw-up at end of this post.