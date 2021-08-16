Rock Report 8/16/2021

Due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the U.S., Live Nation has implemented new restrictions in order to attend their concerts and festivals — attendees will now be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
Earlier this month, the company announced that such restrictions would be left up to the performing artists’ discretion, but as the numbers rise and events are being canceled again, they made the decision to enforce stricter rules themselves.
Big bands are big business, even for those not associated with said band. But the merchandise company Global Merchandising, who handles Guns N’ Roses merchandising, has taken legal steps to help thwart bootleg T-shirts being sold on the band’s current tour.
Global Merchandising filed a complaint in New Jersey three days ahead of the group’s Aug. 5 show at MetLife Stadium, pointing out trademark infringement and unfair competition against defendants described as “parties who are selling unlicensed and infringing merchandise bearing the trademark, likenesses and logos of the musical group known as Guns N’ Roses.” The suit called out the bootleg merchandisers for utilizing the band’s name, logos, likenesses, trademarks and artwork without their permission or promise of payment of royalties.
A man named Kirk Johnston has filed a lawsuit against Nickelback, Roadrunner Records, Warner Chappell Music, Inc. and Live Nation, stating that the band’s 2005 song “Rockstar” is copyright infringement.
According to the suit, Johnston wrote a song called “Rock Star” in 2001 while he was in the band Snowblind Revival, and made 15 copies of the master tape to send to record labels — including Roadrunner and Warner Chappell Music. He claims that the labels gave Nickelback access to the song, and they, in turn, copied it.
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes