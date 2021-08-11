      Weather Alert

Rock Report 8/11/2021

Aug 11, 2021 @ 8:30am
Playing onstage with your musical heroes is a dream for a lot of kids, and one lucky Foo Fighters fan was given that opportunity a couple of days ago when Dave Grohl invited her to play “Monkey Wrench” on the guitar.

An attendee of the show, which took place in Bonner Springs, Kansas on Aug. 5, uploaded a video of a fan named Lauren onstage with the band. According to the YouTuber’s video description, this was the first time the singer invited someone from the crowd to play onstage with them in two years. She nailed it !

Less than two years after becoming the first ’80s video to hit one billion views on YouTube, Guns N’ Roses‘ iconic “Sweet Child O’ Mine” has now reached one billion streams on Spotify.

So… where does it go now? The 1987 track now joins Spotify’s Billions Club, along with other rock anthems such as Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Linkin Park‘s “In the End,” Journey‘s “Don’t Stop Believin’,'” Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and more

In a new interview with 104.9 The WolfVOLBEAT guitarist/vocalist Michael Poulsen spoke about the writing sessions for the band’s follow-up to 2019’s “Rewind, Replay, Rebound” LP. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “This new record has been done and ready since December. We recorded a full album with a lot of extra material. The whole album is ready — ready to go — and will be released later this year, with tons of bonus material.

The Rock Report is sponsored by:

Windy City Rooter

AND

Hagen Homes

Recent Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On