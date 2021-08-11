Rock Report 8/11/2021

An attendee of the show, which took place in Bonner Springs, Kansas on Aug. 5, uploaded a video of a fan named Lauren onstage with the band. According to the YouTuber’s video description, this was the first time the singer invited someone from the crowd to play onstage with them in two years. She nailed it !
Less than two years after becoming the first ’80s video to hit one billion views on YouTube, Guns N’ Roses‘ iconic “Sweet Child O’ Mine” has now reached one billion streams on Spotify.
So… where does it go now? The 1987 track now joins Spotify’s Billions Club, along with other rock anthems such as Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Linkin Park‘s “In the End,” Journey‘s “Don’t Stop Believin’,'” Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and more
In a new interview with 104.9 The Wolf, VOLBEAT guitarist/vocalist Michael Poulsen spoke about the writing sessions for the band’s follow-up to 2019’s “Rewind, Replay, Rebound” LP. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “This new record has been done and ready since December. We recorded a full album with a lot of extra material. The whole album is ready — ready to go — and will be released later this year, with tons of bonus material.
