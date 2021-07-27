Rock Report 7/27/2021

It’s not often that you will have the opportunity to see Metallica in an intimate venue these days. Intimate for Metallica though is a venue that can house less than 10,000 people. However if you move quickly on Friday morning and are willing to travel then you could see Metallica in Hollywood Florida on November 4th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. —SMALLER VENUE FOR METALLICA—
Rocklahoma announced its lineup yesterday. The annual festival in Pyror Oklahoma taking place September 3rd thru 5th has Rob Zombie, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit as the headliners. Some of the other artists making the scene will be Halestorm, Sevendust, Pop Evil, Anthrax and a whole lot more. Single day tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. —FULL FESTIVAL DETAILS—
Former Bad Wolves front man Tommy Vext is suing the CEO of Better Noise Music Allen Kovac which is Bad Wolves record label. Vext claims “I’ve had to endure disparaging, manipulative and at times racially charged misconduct from my former manager Allen Kovac and his record company Better Noise Music. Allen has forced me out of my own band and is now attempting to slander and cancel me” Kovac responded to Vext’s claims saying that they are “categorically false.” —TO THE COURTS—
