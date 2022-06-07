Rock Report 6/7/22

When your previous trek is literally dubbed “Metal Tour of the Year,” the bar is set high for your future touring. But Lamb of God have put together one of the top metal packages for 2022, pairing up with Killswitch Engage and inviting Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy to round out the bill on select dates. The tour news comes as Lamb of God are also set to reveal the details of their latest album, which now carries the title Omens.
“We have recorded an album. I don’t know how it happened. It’s coming out in July,” stated Beck to the audience at his Gateshead stop in the U.K. on June 2.
There’s sad news to report as original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such has died. The news was confirmed by Bon Jovi, who shared the news of his passing via their social media in a tribute to the musician. Such officially exited the band in 1994, marking their first significant change since the band began. No cause of death has been reported.