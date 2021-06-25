Rock Report 6/25/2021

In addition to hitting the road this summer on the Shake Your Money Maker Tour, The Black Crowes are also preparing for a new album. Chris and Rich Robinson admitted in a recent interview that “We were sitting around during the pandemic, and Rich just started sending me stuff and two or three things turned into five or six things.” A new album from The Black Crowes should be out in 2022. —MORE TO THE STORY—
Blink-182’s bassist Mark Hoppus announced that he is battling cancer recently. Hoppus posted on Instagram that “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.” You can send Hoppus well wishes on Instagram and Twitter. —SOURCE STORY—
A Day To Remember achieved something with their new song Everything We Need that they haven’t done before. Everything We Need just became their first ever number one radio single according to Mediabase which monitors songs radio air play. Everything We Need is the first single from A Day To Remembers album You’re Welcome that dropped in March. —FULL STORY— —EVERYTHING WE NEED—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes