Rock Report 6/23/22

After issuing three new singles in 2021, We Came As Romans have officially confirmed the details on Darkbloom, their first album in five years. Accompanying this news is another new track, “Plagued,” which brings fans to having access to nearly half of the record.
It’s a landmark moment in the metalcore group’s career as this forthcoming album, due Oct. 14 on SharpTone Records, will be their first since the tragic death of co-vocalist Kyle Pavone.
Have you ever heard Muse cover a Slipknot song? Normally, when we ask if you’ve ever heard an unlikely musical pairing, it’s because someone did a mash-up of the two artists’ songs, but this time it’s real. Muse recently surprised a festival crowd with a cover of Slipknot’s “Duality.”
The performance took place two nights ago (June 19) at the Isle of Wight festival in Newport, England. According to fans the rockers actually covered snippets of several different songs.
Live appear to be ready to move forward after some recent internal drama within the band had halted their progress. Singer Ed Kowalczyk had returned to the group in 2016, but their reunion efforts had stalled of late, with the singer revealing the internal strife in an Instagram post earlier this week. But according to the vocalist, he now has a controlling interest in the band, and one of the group’s longtime members has been fired. Things appear to have changed rather quickly after that posting, with Kowalczyk posting earlier today (June 21), “As of last evening, I own 55% of Live. Chad Taylor is fired.