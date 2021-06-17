Rock Report 6/17/2021

Nikki Sixx’s tease is over. Over the weekend Nikki Sixx had posted on social media that an announcement would be coming this week. Yesterday Sixx revealed that his next book titled The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx would be coming out on October 19th. The book details Sixx’s life before he joined Motley Crue. —FULL STORY—
Foo Fighters played what is thought to be the first indoor show in California since the state opened back up amidst controversy. The Tuesday night show at The Canyon Club was only for people that had been vaccinated for COVID-19. There were anti-vaccine protesters outside the show led by actor Rick Schroeder who were holding signs that accused the band of bringing segregation back. The Foo Fighters are set to play a similar show for vaccinated persons at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday. —SOURCE MATERIAL—
The Surviving members of Soundgarden have temporarily gained access to the bands social media accounts and website. They had to take Vicky Cornell to court to do it but it looks like they have come to some sort of agreement at least for the time being. A statement released yesterday said “The agreement marks a productive first step towards healing and open dialogue, and the parties wish for the social media accounts to celebrate the band’s accomplishments and music, while continuing to honor Chris’ legacy.” —MORE TO THE STORY—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes