Rock Report 5/23/22

Ghost just completed a European leg of their ongoing tour in support of their new album, Imperator and the lineup of nameless ghouls and their real identities have been revealed.
The band now employs a total of eight backing musicians, which puts them in league with the mighty Slipknot for biggest rock/metal bands with nine masked members. As much as leader Tobias Forge has worked to keep the identities of the various Nameless Ghouls over the years, details gradually leak over time.
There will be a new guitar player in Evanescence the next time the band hits the stage. The band revealed that Jen Majura, who has been with the Amy Lee-led group since 2015, will no longer be performing with the band.
While the group did not reveal Majura’s replacement, they assured, “We are hard at work rehearsing for our upcoming tour and will have some exciting news about the new lineup coming in the next few days, so stay tuned.”
The weather continues to play a major role in the 2022 edition of Welcome to Rockville. A night after Korn, Breaking Benjamin and Skillet were unable to perform due to inclement weather in the area, weather impacted Saturday (May 21) festivities as well, forcing abbreviated sets from Jerry Cantrell and Shinedown, while headliners Guns N’ Roses were unable to play at all.
Once again, rain and lightning in the area led festival organizers to advise fans attending the event to seek shelter. The delay then forced some rescheduling of sets with Dirty Honey, Alexisonfire, Sick of It All and Saul all losing out on their performances on Saturday.