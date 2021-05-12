Rock Report 5/12/2021

Bold claims are being made by ex-Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer about his new album. Spencer’s new band is called Psychosexual and the former drummer is stepping out from behind the kit to man the mic as the masked character Devil Daddy. The new album, due out July 2nd, will be called Unholy Hymns for Children. Of the album Spencer said “Get ready to experience what’s been missing from rock ‘n’ roll for a long time.” —SOURCE STORY—
Clown, the percussionist of Slipknot is getting into the weed business. No details have been revealed of what to expect from Clown Cannabis but it will be available to those who are 21 and over this Friday. —CLOWN CANNABIS DETAILS—
It may have been a shock to some when Marilyn Manson was accused of sexual, physical and metal abuse by Evan Rachel Wood and the 14 other women that followed. However if you follow mansonisabusive on Instagram or EllieJayden on Youtube then you wouldn’t be that shocked. They and another woman have been sharing stories and trying to connect the dots of Mansons’ alleged crimes since 2017. They must have been on to something as they have been allegedly threatened by Manson and his current wife Lindasy Usich. —FULL STORY—
