Rock Report 5/11/2021

A new Staind album could be out as early as next year. Aaron Lewis and company just got the band back together after a 7 year hiatus. We haven’t gotten an new Staind music in 10 years. In a recent interview Lewis offered this nugget about a new album “I’m looking forward to a new studio album from Staind, which I suspect will be out next year” They have a new live album out now called Live: It’s Been Awhile. —FULL STORY—
Evanescence and Halestorm announced yesterday that they would be hitting the road this fall on a co-headlining tour. The tour starts November 5th and wraps up on December 18th. Unfortunately at this time the tour has no stops in Illinois or Wisconsin. —ALL THE DATES—
Dave Ellefson, the bassist for Megadeth seems to be the subject of a conspiracy. Recently some video has surfaced that claim Ellefson was grooming an underage girl. Ellefson came out on Instagram, in a post that has since been removed and denied that the woman was underage and that the videos were “private, adult interactions.” Even the woman in the video has issued a statement through Ellefson saying “It was all consensual, I’m not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest” Megadeth are set to tour later this year. —MORE TO THE STORY—
