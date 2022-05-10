Rock Report 5/10/22

At a Metallica concert in Brazil on May 7, a fan who was 39 weeks pregnant went into labor near the end of the show and gave birth inside the stadium.
The baby boy, Luan, was born at 11:15 PM “to the sound of ‘Enter Sandman,” per Figueiró, who entered labor “three songs before the show was set to end.
Bastardane, the sludgy rock combo featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, the son of Metallica frontman James Hetfield, have announced a mini-tour of the United States for later this spring and summer. (Castor is pictured above at left.)
The new dates will directly follow Bastardane’s previously announced June U.S. run with OTTTO, a group that features Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s son, Tye Trujillo. Catch them live wherever they may roam !
Security is a necessary service at concerts, but on occasion the guards can get overzealous and step out of bounds. When this happens, musicians will sometimes stop their performance mid-song or address it at the conclusion of a track and, at a stop in Nashville, Tennessee, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine did just that and scolded a security guard, telling him “cool it” or else. Fan filmed footage can be seen online.