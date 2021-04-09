Rock Report 4/9/2021

Just announced yesterday, Rage Against the Machine are pushing back their reunion tour another year. Originally slated to kick off in 2020, the tour was postponed to this year and now they have decided to wait another year. Tickets will still be honored if you purchased them for either of the years the show was supposed to happen. —WHAT’S ANOTHER YEAR?—
For audiophiles and collectors the annual Record Store Day is an exciting day to snag some limited edition music from one of your favorite artists. This year RSD is June 12th and 17th and will offer exclusive releases from AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Judas Priest, Avatar and more. For the full list of releases and participating independent record stores go to record store day dot com. —RSD 2021 DETAILS–
Stix Zadinia, drummer and manager of Steel Panther, has just unveiled a new business venture. Called StixZadindustries he is offering his services in the areas of consultation, drumming and merchandising. With a slogan of Let’s Kick Today’s Ass in the Balls how could you not want to hire him? —MORE TO THE STORY— —80’s STYLE HYPE-VIDEO—
