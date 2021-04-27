Rock Report 4/27/2021

Starset has beamed another transmission. This one is called Infected and can be found digitally now. The song was recorded to celebrate the two year anniversary of a mobile game called Arknights. This marks the first new transmission from the sci-themed Starset since their most recent album, Divisions which came out in 2019. —THE NEWEST TRANSMISSION—
The Billboard 200 is the chart reserved for albums that sell well. Greta Van Fleet’s new album The Battle at Gardens Gate has debuted on said chart in the top 10. Greta logged a starting place at number 7 after one week of sales topping 44,000 units. Their previous album, 2018’s Anthem of the Peaceful Army debuted at number 3. —TOP 10 NEWS—
If you need more punk rock in your life Las Vegas will be the place to be in September. The 22nd annual Punk Rock Bowling has moved from the usual Memorial Day weekend and announced their lineup which features NOFX, Circle Jerks, Devo and more. The punk fest is set to take place September 24th thru the 26th at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are on sale now. —GET TICKETS HERE— —SOURCE STORY—
