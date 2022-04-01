Rock Report 4/1/22

Puddle of Mudd busted out a live version of Black Sabbath’s classic “War Pigs” when the Wes Scantlin-led rockers headlined Oklahoma City’s second annual Honeymoon Rock Fest, a festival where couples get married onstage between bands’ performances.
The event took place over three days at the city’s Remington Park on March 18–20. Puddle of Mudd headlined the Friday (March 18) concert with fellow alt-rock acts Eve 6 and Fuel as support.
Music and hockey met when retro rockers Dirty Honey introduced a special guest onstage on Tuesday (March 29) — former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist joined the band for a song during their performance at New York’s Webster Hall.
The athlete performed additional guitar on the tune “The Wire” following a laudatory introduction from Dirty Honey’s lead singer, Marc LaBelle.