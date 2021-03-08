Rock Report 3/8/2021

Friday is the day new music usually comes out and this past Friday was no different.
Dirty Honey released the lead single from their new self titled album that comes out April 23rd. The song is called California Dreamin’ and it is available via digital outlets now. —ALL THE DIRTY HONEY—
Evanescence also dropped new music in the form of Better Without You, which is available via digital outlets. Their new album is called the Bitter Truth and will drop on March 26th. —BETTER WITHOUT YOU AUDIO—
Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains announced via Instagram that his third solo album is finally done. No word on when the third album will drop. Cantrell hasn’t released any new solo music since 2002. —INSTA-ANNOUNCEMENT—
And finally Escape the Fate also released new music from their forthcoming new album called Chemical Warfare that is due out April 16th. The new tune is called Unbreakable and you can pick it up digitally now. —FULL STORY— —UNBREAKABLE VIDEO—
