Rock Report 3/23/2021

If you missed the Dropkick Murphys live stream concert for St Patricks Day worry not they will be back on May 1st with an album release live stream. Their new album Turn Up That Dial is due to drop on April 30th The streamed show will once again be free with the caveat that viewers should donate to help support the Dropkick Murphys road crew. You can find more details at dkmstream dot com. —SHIPPING UP TO THE INTERWEBZ—
For the first time in their 12 year career, Of Mice and Men finally have a certified gold single. The single Second & Sebring is from Of Mice and Men’s self titled debut album. To achieve a gold certification from the RIAA it needed be sold 500,000 times. Of the achievement drummer Valentino Arteaga said “Modern metalcore is not a genre defined by notoriety or accolades, This is an incredible achievement made possible by our amazing fans” —CONGRATS TO OM&M—
Lollapalooza may be back this year. Lollapalooza founder and Janes Addiction frontman Perry Farrell recently posted a video of himself after getting the Covid-19 vaccine and saying “I will see you at Lollapalooza soon” There is no definite word on whether Lollapalooza will happen or not. —HERE’S TO HOPING—
