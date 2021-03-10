Rock Report 3/10/2021

It’s amazing the things you can find on ebay. For instance a stage worn shirt of Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx from the 2015 farewell show for nearly $20,000. One of those moments when the buyer best beware because Sixx has recently posted on Instagram saying that is shirt is not his. Since then the listing was removed from ebay, whether it’s because the shirt was a fake or the fake shirt sold we may never know. —CAVEAT EMPTOR—
They make an app for everything. If you don’t have the space in your place for a drum kit there are app’s that will allow you to keep practicing. And one day if you get good enough you can be like Instagram user ipaddrummer who has finger drummed along with Metallica, System of a Down, Slipknot and more. —USE YOUR FINGERS TO BANG—
Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has reiterated his statement that rock is dead in a recent interview, “Rock is dead, you bet your ass it is, not because the talent isn’t there, but because the business model just doesn’t work” He blames streaming as one of the major reasons that rock has died and Simmons goes on to say that instead of going to see the major bands “You need to support the new generation of talented people who are musicians and writers” —ROCK IS DEAD—
