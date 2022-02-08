Rock Report 2/8/22

Beartooth are the latest rockers to get into the alcohol business. They have released their own Barry’s Batch Whiskey, which has already sold out.
Beartooth bassist Oshie Bichar spoke about the new whiskey in a press release. “We are so thrilled to be partnering with Columbus, Ohio’s, own Middle West Spirits to present to you our first-ever whiskey — Barry’s Batch! This exceptional straight rye whiskey was hand-picked by us, and we can’t wait for you to taste how delicious it is.”
The whiskey was available in limited quantities for fans within the 48 continental U.S. states, but is currently sold out.
Liam Gallagher is back with new music, and he’s employed a famous friend to help him out. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has taken a seat behind the drumkit on the new song “Everything’s Electric” that he co-wrote with Gallagher for the Oasis singer’s forthcoming solo set, C’Mon You Know.
The friendship between Gallagher and Grohl goes back years when Foo Fighters played with Oasis on tour as both acts were rising through the ranks. In recent years, Gallagher was also one of the featured performers on the Foo Fighters-curated Cal Jam festival in California. The track was also produced by another friend as The Bird and the Bee’s Greg Kurstin lent his skills to bringing it altogether.