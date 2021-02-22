Rock Report 2/22/2021

After the LAPD talked to one of the women accusing Marilyn Manson of abuse last week, the LA County Sheriffs Department confirmed that they are opening a domestic violence investigation into the claims of abuse. The official statement is “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner, also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry, The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.” —MANSON INVESTIGATION—
In a recent interview Corey Taylor announced that Slipknot has some massive news that’s brewing and will most likely be announced within next month. Taylor also said that Slipknot has shows booked for September in the U.S. pandemic permitting. —SLIPKNOT NEWS—
In a recent Instagram post Black Viel Brides front man Andy Biersack announced that their new album is almost complete and will be out soon. The new Black Veil Brides album is called The Phantom Tomorrow. The lead single from the new album called Scarlet Cross is out now. —INSTA-NEWS— —SCARLET CROSS—
