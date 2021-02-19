Rock Report 2/19/2021

The month of February didn’t start out well for Marilyn Manson and it doesn’t look like it will end well for him either. Now, the LAPD are looking into the allegations of abuse and will be determining whether they are going to investigate the situation further which could lead to charges against the shock rocker. Manson has been accused of abuse by 5 women. —A DEEPER LOOK—
There is a chance that we could be getting new music from Anthrax this year. Drummer Charlie Benante recently posted a video of himself on Instagram recording drum tracks and added the caption #Anthrax2021’ish This would be the first new music from Anthrax since 2016’s For All Kings album. —INSTA LIVING ROOM DRUMMING—
Tomorrow afternoon during the NHL’s Outdoors at Lake Tahoe Game we will get the opportunity to hear new Green Day music. The new song, called Here Comes the Shock from Billie Joe Armstrong and company will premiere during the second intermission as part of a highlights package. If you miss it tomorrow during the game, Here Comes The Shock will be available via digital outlets on Sunday. —NEW GREEN DAY DETAILS—
