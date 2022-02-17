Rock Report 2/17/22

As has been the case on all the previous cruises, fans will get to see KISS‘s unmasked acoustic and electric shows and engage in activities with the bandmembers.
PEARL JAM singer Eddie Vedder has postponed his shows in San Diego and Los Angeles due to a COVID-19 outbreak in his touring party.
Eddie‘s concert with his new band THE EARTHLINGS at The Magnolia in San Diego, originally scheduled for tonight (February 15), will now take place February 27, while the show at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, originally slated for Thursday (February 17), has been pushed back to February 25.
The concert postponements were announced on Vedder‘s social media pages on Monday