Rock Report 2/17/22

Feb 17, 2022 @ 7:34am
Today, Gibson has announced the release of the Jerry Cantrell “Atone” and “Fire Devil” Songwriter acoustic guitars with the legendary singer, songwriter, guitarist and ALICE IN CHAINS co-founder Jerry Cantrell. The Jerry Cantrell “Atone” and “Fire Devil” Songwriter acoustic guitars are available worldwide through authorized Gibson dealers and via www.gibson.com. Jerry Cantrell‘s guitar collection will continue across Gibson Brands including an Epiphone release coming in May of this year.

Legendary rockers KISS have announced that the upcoming voyage of the “Kiss Kruise XI” will be their “last performance onboard”. The KISS Navy will set sail for their eleventh mission from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico from October 29, 2022 to November 3, 2022.

As has been the case on all the previous cruises, fans will get to see KISS‘s unmasked acoustic and electric shows and engage in activities with the bandmembers.

PEARL JAM singer Eddie Vedder has postponed his shows in San Diego and Los Angeles due to a COVID-19 outbreak in his touring party.

Eddie‘s concert with his new band THE EARTHLINGS at The Magnolia in San Diego, originally scheduled for tonight (February 15), will now take place February 27, while the show at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, originally slated for Thursday (February 17), has been pushed back to February 25.

The concert postponements were announced on Vedder‘s social media pages on Monday

